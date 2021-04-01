UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Passes Two Private Member Bills

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:15 PM

The National Assembly on Thursday passed two private member bills including the Senate Secretariat Services (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Thursday passed two private member bills including the Senate Secretariat Services (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali moved the bill to amend the Senate Secretariat Services Act, 2017 [The Senate Secretariat Services (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the House.

Similarly, Ms Aliya Kamran piloted the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the National Assembly.

