National Assembly Passes Two Private Members` Bills

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed two Private Members' bills after presentation of the reports on them by their relevant standing committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday passed two Private Members' bills after presentation of the reports on them by their relevant standing committees.

The bills include the Ibadat International University, Islamabad Bill, 2021 and the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2020. These bills were sponsored by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers Amjad Ali Khan and Sher Akbar Khan respectively.

More Stories From Pakistan

