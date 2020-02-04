National Assembly passes unanimous resolution to express solidarity with Kashmiris

National Assembly Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution to express solidarity with Kashmiris and called upon the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to immediately convene a special summit to discuss the grave human rights violations by India in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ):National Assembly Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution to express solidarity with Kashmiris and called upon the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to immediately convene a special summit to discuss the grave human rights violations by India in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The 18-point resolution was presented by Chairman of Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam after a two days debate on the issue of Kashmir in the lower house.

The house emphasized that February 5 was the International Day of Solidarity being marked all over the world to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir who were living under a state of siege for more than seven decades under a fierce and cruel Indian occupation.

The house expressed unflinching, unwavering and unstinting commitment of the people of Pakistan with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (OIJ&K) and expressed solidarity with brothers and sisters of Kashmir in their historical struggle for their freedom and rights.

While honouring the courageous and valiant people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, they paid tributes to all those men, women and children who laid down their lives fighting for their right of self determination over seven decades.

The legislators reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir remained the subject of an internationally recognized dispute that had been and continued to be on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) since 1948, and affirmed by the subsequent relevant UNSC resolutions.

They recognized that any political process held under the foreign occupation could not be a substitute to the exercise of the right to self determination by the people of Jammu and Kashmir as provided in the relevant UNSC resolutions.

They reaffirmed Pakistan's consistent political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until the realization of their legitimate right to self determination as per the relevant UNSC resolutions.

The lawmakers condemned strongly the unilateral illegal action of the Indian government of August 5 and October 31, 2019 and the subsequent illegal detentions, arrest, lockdown, communications blockade, media black out in the IOJ&K which had brought immense sufferings to the people of Kashmir.

They expressed grave concern at the continued presence of more than 900,000 Indian military personnel thereby turning the entire Kashmir valley into a virtual open prison and making it one of the most militarized areas of the world.

They condemned the past and present Indian atrocities, including detention of over 13,000 Kashmiri youth at undisclosed locations, the use of pellet guns by the Indian military against innocent civilians, and torture and humiliation of the ordinary civilians.

The members expressed concern at the illegal detention and long incarceration of the political leaders from different political parties, particularly the Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders like Yasin Malik and Shabbir Shah who was first arrested when he was 14 years old and kept behind bars on and off.

He was presently more than 65 years of age and was still in jail. Syeda Asiya Andrabi was kept behind bars for 11 years collectively while Syed Ali Gilani and Mir Waiz Umar Farooq were put under house arrest. Dr. Qasim Faktu was behind bars for 27 long years at a stretch while Mussarat Alam was in jail for 19 years continuously and there were many more such political prisoners.

The house strongly condemned the horrifying violence against women especially the use of rape as a weapon of war by the Indian occupation forces.

The legislators deplored the impunity given to the Indian occupation forces by India's draconian laws, and the continuing restrictions of freedom of movement, association and expression in the IOJ&K constituting gross violation of fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir.

They denounced India's deliberate targeting of civilian population with the intensified ceasefire violations, which had led to the death of Kashmiris across the line of control, further threatening peace and security in the region.

They expressed concern also at Indian strong-arm tactics to alter the demography through ethnic cleansing in IOJ&K in violation of the international human rights law including the 4th Geneva Convention.

They rejected totally the BJP government's belligerence and warmongering inspired by the exclusionary Hindutva ideology in utter disregard of human right laws and threatening to destroy peace and stability in the region, and reaffirmed the unshakeable resolve of the Pakistani nation to thwart any Indian aggression.

They welcomed the UNSC consultations of the 15th and 16th January 2020 that acknowledged the internationally recognized nature of the dispute, and the gravity of the situation post August 5 and its implications for the regional peace and security.

They noted the Report of the Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) of June 2018 and July 2019 documenting extensively the grave and systematic violations of human rights in the IOJ&K and endorsed the call by the High Commissioner to the Human Rights Council to conduct a comprehensive independent international investigation into the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir.

They appreciated the role played by world leaders, statesmen and stateswomen, parliamentarians, human rights organizations, international media, and many countries, particularly China, Malaysia, Turkey and Iran in raising their voice against Indian atrocities in IOJ&K.

They called upon the UN Security Council to enforce a peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions.

They urged the government of India to implement forthwith numerous pending UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir that call for a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations to determine the will of the people for the final disposition (resolution) of the issue of State of Jammu and Kashmir.

The house demanded that India immediately reverse and rescind its illegal action of August 5 and October 31 2019, repeal the draconian laws such as Public Safety Act (PSA) and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), withdraw its occupation troops from IOJ&K along the LOC and immediately lift its six month long inhuman lockdown, communication blockade and media black out.

The legislators urged the UNSC to compel India to allow Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan and call upon India to respect the UNMOGIP mandate accorded by the UNSC.

They demanded that India immediately allow access to the international human rights and humanitarian organizations and Parliamentarians of the countries affiliated with United Nations as well as the international media to the IOJ&K so that they were able to assess and report the human rights situation there.

The house called upon OIC to immediately convene its special summit on Kashmir.