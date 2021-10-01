UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Prorogued After Walkout

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 01:20 PM

National Assembly prorogued after walkout

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The 36th session of the National Assembly was prorogued sine die on Friday after the walkout of the opposition from the House.

The sitting started with Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri in the Chair and initiated question hour as per rules after the recitation of Holy Quran.

During the question hour, the parliamentary leader of PML-N Khawaja Muhammad Asif took the floor and spoke about hike in prices of petroleum products. He announced to walkout from the House following which the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan spoke about non-serious attitude of the opposition.

He said that opposition pointed out the quorum on multiple occasions during the session.

The quorum was pointed out even on the private members' day when the agenda of opposition lawmakers was on the order of the day.

It is to mention that quorum was pointed out on almost eight occasions during the 36th session having a total of nine sittings.

The House could not transact agenda on Friday and eight reports of standing committees on as many legislative proposals, two calling attention notices and three motions for consideration of as many bills in the joint sitting of the Parliament remained unaddressed. A motion of thanks to President was also not discussed.

