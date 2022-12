(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The 48th session of the 15th National Assembly was prorogued, here on Thursday, after the completion of its business.

Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf read out the prorogation order issued by the President.