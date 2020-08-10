UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Recommended To Pass Anti-Money Laundering Bill

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:36 PM

National Assembly recommended to pass Anti-Money Laundering bill

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Monday recommended the National Assembly to pass "The Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020."

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Monday recommended the National Assembly to pass "The Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020." The meeting of the committee was chaired by Faiz Ullah, according to press statement issued by the National Assembly Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Sadaqat Ali Khan, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Amjid Ali Khan, Raza Nasrullah, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Faheem Khan, Aftab Hussain Saddique, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Chaudhary Khalid Javed, Ali Perviz, Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Ms. Nafisa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar and Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar.

The meeting was also attended by the senior officers from Ministry of Finance and Revenue, Law and Justice and Financial Monitoring Unit, the statement added.

Related Topics

National Assembly Hina Rabbani Khar Ramesh Kumar Vankwani 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

54 minutes ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

1 hour ago

Four accused including member of drug cartel arres ..

3 minutes ago

112,519 saplings planted in Faisalabad on Tiger Fo ..

3 minutes ago

Billion tree project vital to combat effects of cl ..

3 minutes ago

Gun Seizures at US Airports Triple Despite COVID-1 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.