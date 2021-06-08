UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Refers 8 Bills To Committees For Consideration

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:46 PM

The National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday witnessed introduction of eight private members' bills which were referred to the relevant committees for consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday witnessed introduction of eight private members' bills which were referred to the relevant committees for consideration.

The bills introduced in the House included the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Article-185); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Article-51 and 106); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021(Amendment in Articles- 11 and 25A); the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the High Courts (Establishment) (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The House deferred seven private members' bills including the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Section- 489F and Schedule- II); the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Recusant Witnesses (Repeal) Bill, 2021; the International Institute of Science, Arts and Technology Bill, 2021; the Memon University at Islamabad Bill, 2021; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Article-84) and the Children (Pledging of Labour) (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

