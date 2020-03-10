UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Refers 8 Private Members' Bills To Committees

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:11 PM

The National Assembly on Tuesday referred eight private members' bills to committees after their introduction in the House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday referred eight private members' bills to committees after their introduction in the House.

The bills introduced in the House were the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the National Database and Registration Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Prevention of Drugs usage in Educational Institutions Bill, 2020; the Employment of the Unattended Youth Bill, 2020 and the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

A bill the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was deferred due to absence of MNA Sajida Begum - the sponsor of the bill.

The House did not take up the remaining business due to the protest of the opposition during speech of Minister of Communications Murad Saeed.

The Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri adjourned the House to meet again on Wednesday at 1100 hours.

