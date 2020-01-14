National Assembly refers five Private Members' bills to relevant Committees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Assembly on Tuesday referred five private members' bills to the relevant standing committees after their introduction in the House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday referred five private members' bills to the relevant standing committees after their introduction in the House.

These bills were the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020]. (Article 223); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020. (Article 51); the Transfer of Evacuee Land (Katchi Abadi) (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Marine Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the National University of Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Two bills including the Foreign Exchange (Prevention of Payments) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the National Skills University Islamabad (Amendment) Bill, 2020 were rejected by the House after voice voting.

Three other bills appearing on the agenda including the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Institute for Bioresources Research Bill, 2020 and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Articles 1, 51, 59, 106, 175A, 198 and 218) were deferred.

A total of 50 other bills appearing on the agenda on the name of same three lawmakers were also deferred as the chair did not allow to club them together after objection raised by the opposition lawmakers.