National Assembly refers four bills to committees for consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Thursday witnessed introduction of one government and three private members' bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further consideration.

PPPP lawmaker Shahida Rehmani moved the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Bill, 2021 while Minister for Human Rights Dr.

Shireen Mazari also moved an identical bill- the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Both bills were referred to the Standing Committee on Human Rights for further consideration.

Two other private members' bills including the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment of Preamble and Article-36) and the Minorities Access to Higher education Bill, 2021 were referred to the relevant committees.