UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Refers Four Bills To Committees For Consideration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:34 PM

National Assembly refers four bills to committees for consideration

The National Assembly on Thursday witnessed introduction of one government and three private members' bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Thursday witnessed introduction of one government and three private members' bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further consideration.

PPPP lawmaker Shahida Rehmani moved the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Bill, 2021 while Minister for Human Rights Dr.

Shireen Mazari also moved an identical bill- the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Both bills were referred to the Standing Committee on Human Rights for further consideration.

Two other private members' bills including the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment of Preamble and Article-36) and the Minorities Access to Higher education Bill, 2021 were referred to the relevant committees.

Related Topics

National Assembly Education Women Government

Recent Stories

Moscow Backs Minsk's Position on Need to Investiga ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner directs for measurement of irrigation ..

2 minutes ago

US Military to Revise Leadership Program to Focus ..

10 minutes ago

ICAO Opens Probe Into Incident With Ryanair Flight ..

10 minutes ago

No cross-border infiltration as movement against I ..

10 minutes ago

Cleaning of storm water drains near Sultanabad und ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.