National Assembly refers four bills to committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :National Assembly on Wednesday witnessed introduction of four government bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further deliberations.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Zaheer-Uddin Babar introduced four bills which were referred to the committees. These bills were the Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the National College of Arts Institute Bill, 2020; the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

He also laid in the House the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 (I of 2020) as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the annual report of Council of Common Interests (CCI) for the year 2016-2017, as required by clause (4) of Article 153 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

A report of the Standing Committee on Privatization about the Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was also presented in the House.