UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Refers Four Bills To Committees

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 02:44 PM

National Assembly refers four bills to committees

National Assembly on Wednesday witnessed introduction of four government bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further deliberations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :National Assembly on Wednesday witnessed introduction of four government bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further deliberations.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Zaheer-Uddin Babar introduced four bills which were referred to the committees. These bills were the Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the National College of Arts Institute Bill, 2020; the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

He also laid in the House the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 (I of 2020) as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the annual report of Council of Common Interests (CCI) for the year 2016-2017, as required by clause (4) of Article 153 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

A report of the Standing Committee on Privatization about the Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was also presented in the House.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Prime Minister 2020 Government National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Etihad Engineering expands operations as airlines ..

54 seconds ago

TRA: Microsoft addresses security gaps in Windows ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority ..

16 minutes ago

Cabinet restructures Board of Directors of Emirate ..

16 minutes ago

Save Tobacco Farmers from the Wrath of big tobacco

24 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan Thanks fans after her instagram account ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.