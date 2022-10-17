UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Refers Govt. Bill To Committee

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 08:00 PM

The National Assembly on Monday referred a government bill to the standing committee on energy for deliberations which was related to oil and gas sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Monday referred a government bill to the standing committee on energy for deliberations which was related to oil and gas sector.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi introduced the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which was referred to the relevant committee.

Chairman Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division) Aamir Talal Gopang presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

A calling attention notice regarding illegal shops and carts in the commercial centers of Islamabad was also referred to the standing committee on Interior. State Minister of Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju said that this notice should be referred to the committee so that detailed discussions could be made on it. Following the request of minister and consent of the mover Asiya Azeem (PTI), the notice was forwarded to the committee.

