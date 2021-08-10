UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Refers Six Bills To Committees

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

National Assembly refers six bills to committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed introduction of six private members' bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further consideration.

The bills introduced in the House were the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Article-27); the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Article-59); the Drug Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Pakistan Medical Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Islamabad Capital Territory Destitute and Neglected Children Bill, 2021.

Two bills including the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Article-54) and the Contractors Registration Bill, 2021 were deferred following the consent of their movers.

Another bill titled, the Memon University at Islamabad Bill, 2021 – was deferred due to the absence of mover.

Twenty-three reports of various standing committees on 20 legislative proposals, two starred questions and a calling attention notice (CAN) were presented in the House.

The House passed a motion for consideration of the Islamabad Capital Territory food Safety Bill, 2020 in joint sitting of the parliament. The House carried out major part of the proceedings while giving opportunities to the lawmakers to highlight the issues related to their Constituencies, environment and governance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Parliament 2020

Recent Stories

Hira Mani is quite happy with her love story with ..

Hira Mani is quite happy with her love story with husband

23 minutes ago
 Over 9 kanal state land retrieved

Over 9 kanal state land retrieved

10 minutes ago
 Finland Tests Automated Border Crossing at Checkpo ..

Finland Tests Automated Border Crossing at Checkpoint With Norway

10 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,334 new COVID-19 cases, 1,396 reco ..

UAE announces 1,334 new COVID-19 cases, 1,396 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

31 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

41 minutes ago
 Premier League fans to be subject to Covid spot-ch ..

Premier League fans to be subject to Covid spot-checks

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.