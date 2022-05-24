UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Refers Six Bills To Committees

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 08:45 PM

The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed the introduction of six bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further deliberations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed the introduction of six bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further deliberations.

The bills were moved by Syed Hussain Tariq, Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Thahira Aurangzeb, Usma Riaz and Shahida Rehmani.

The bills included, (The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022) (Amendment in Article- 84), The Employment of Children (Amendment) Bill, 2022), (The Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2022), (The Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation (Amendment) Bill, 2022), (The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022) and (The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022).

