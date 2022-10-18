National Assembly refers six private members' bills to committees

The National Assembly on Tuesday referred six private members' bills to relevant committees after their introduction in the House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday referred six private members' bills to relevant committees after their introduction in the House.

The House also witnessed introduction of six private members' bills which were the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Amendment in Article-204, and 209); the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

All these bills were referred to the relevant committees for further deliberations.

A bill the Law Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was deferred on the request of mover while the Contempt of Parliamentary Committees Bill, 2022 was dropped due to absence of relevant lawmaker.