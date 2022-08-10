UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Refers Three Government Bills To Committees

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2022 | 07:23 PM

National Assembly refers three government bills to committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :National Assembly on Wednesday witnessed introduction of three government bills which were referred to the relevant standing committees for further deliberations.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan introduced the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2022); the Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

All these there bills were referred to the relevant committees for further consideration and presentation of reports on them.

