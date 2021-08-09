UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Refers Two Bills To Committees

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:35 PM

National Assembly refers two bills to committees

The National Assembly referred two government bills to relevant standing committees on Monday and witnessed presentation of an ordinance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Assembly referred two government bills to relevant standing committees on Monday and witnessed presentation of an ordinance.

Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan presented the Pakistan Airports Authority Ordinance, 2021. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and Minister for Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mehmood introduced the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Pakistan Institute of education Bill, 2021, respectively. Both bills were referred to the relevant committees for further consideration.

The House did not consider three other bills and two reports of standing committee on Finance and Revenue due to early adjournment of sitting over lack of quorum. The unaddressed bills were the Evacuee Trust Properties (Management and Disposal (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Higher Education Commission (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021.

A PPPP lawmaker Dr. Shazia Sobia pointed out the quorum following which the Speaker Asad Qaiser ordered for counting. The quorum was found incomplete and the House was adjourned to meet again on August 10 at 11:00 am.

