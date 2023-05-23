National Assembly refers two bills to committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed introduction of two private members' bills and presentation of four reports of the Standing Committees.

An Independent lawmaker Muhammad Aslam Bhootani moved the Chairman and Speaker (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The bill aims at the provision of entitlement of protocol and status to the Chairman Senate and Speaker of the National Assembly as Deputy Head of State or Vice-President of the host country while travelling abroad for official business, in line with the rules of international courtesy, formal communication norms and ceremonial practices to follow in official functions and occasions.

A PML-N lawmaker Syed Javed Husnain moved the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (Amendment in Article 76) which was also forwarded to the relevant committee for deliberation. The bill sought amendment in clause (3) of Article 76 and the proposed amendment states that if the Member-in-charge of a Bill is elected again to the National Assembly, his Bill which was passed by the previous National Assembly and pending in the Senate, shall not be deemed to have been lapsed on the dissolution of that Assembly.

The House witnessed the presentation of two reports by the relevant standing committees on the Pakistan General Cosmetics Bill, 2023 and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society Bill, 2023.

A report of the Standing Committee on Energy (Power Division) on a matter regarding various issues related to electricity was presented. Chairman Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla presented the report of the committee on a matter regarding extension of at least two weeks in the dates of MDCAT test.

The House passed a motion to refer the International Institute of Technology, Culture and Health Sciences Bill, 2022 to the joint sitting.

Five resolutions, four motions under Rule 259, two private members' bills, a calling attention notice, and an amendment to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007 were not considered in the House.

The House was adjourned to meet again on May 24, 2023 (Wednesday) at 1:00 p.m.