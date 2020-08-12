National Assembly rejects bill to increase fee to contest elections

National Assembly on Tuesday rejected a bill which was aimed at enhancing fee for elections in National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies

The bill was sponsored by PTI MNA Nusrat Wahid but it was opposed by the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

The bill namely the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2020 demanded to increase fee for election to seat in National Assembly and Provincial Assembly from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 100,00 and Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 50,000 respectively.

However, the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan opposed it and said that it would make difficult for those who wants to contest elections but cannot afford fee. He said that fee should not be enhanced because it would put financial burden on the poor contestants.

The Chair conducted the voting on the bill and it was rejected after voice voting.