National Assembly rejects eight bills, refers four bills to committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Assembly rejected eight private members' bill on Tuesday and referred four other legislative proposals to the relevant standing committees after their introduction in the House.

The House witnessed introduction of four private members' bills which were referred to the relevant standing committees after their introduction in the House. These bills were, the NCS-Institute of Sciences Bill, 2020; the Ibadat International University Islamabad Bill, 2020; the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2020].(Section-5 and Schedule-II) and the Prohibition of Kite Flying Bill, 2020.

The House rejected eight motions for introduction of as many bills which were the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the National Database and Registration Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Offences in Respect of Banks (Special Courts) (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Customs (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020. (Insertion of Article-34A); the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (section 365-C) and the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Eleven bills were deferred on the request of movers or relevant ministers. These bills were the Children (Pledging of Labour) (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in Article-84); the Recusant Witnesses (Repeal) Bill, 2020; the Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section- 489F and Schedule- II); the Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in Articles- 1,51and106); the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2020; A bill the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was withdrawn by its movers while the Surveying and Mapping (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was dropped due to mover's absence.

Later, the House was adjourned the meet again on January 29, 2021 (Friday) at 11:00 am.