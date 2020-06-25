National Assembly returns over Rs. 751.4m to Finance Division

(@FahadShabbir)

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Thursday said that an amount of Rs. 751,435,000, million has been returned to Finance Division during financial year 2019-20 in austerity drive by the lower house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Thursday said that an amount of Rs. 751,435,000, million has been returned to Finance Division during financial year 2019-20 in austerity drive by the lower house.

To a point raised by a PTI lawmaker Amjad Ali Khan about neglecting financial proposals of Finance Committee for the year 2020-21 by Finance Division, the Speaker said that matter will be looked as per Constitution as the Senate recommendations are also about it.

The Article 88 (1) of the Constitution says the expenditure of the National Assembly and the Senate within authorised appropriations shall be controlled by the National Assembly or, as the case may be, the Senate acts on the advice of its Finance Committee.

The Speaker National Assembly said that no one has authority to act otherwise despite the proposals of the Finance Committee. He said that matter will be taken as the Senate has also mentioned the same in its recommendations.