National Assembly Rights Committee Approves Zainab Alert Bill

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 10:24 PM

National Assembly rights committee approves Zainab Alert Bill

The Standing Committee of National Assembly on Human Rights on Monday approved "The Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act, 2019" after detailed deliberations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Standing Committee of National Assembly on Human Rights on Monday approved "The Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act, 2019" after detailed deliberations.

The committee, which met here with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the chair, urged the government to take more concrete steps for the prevention "child abuse".

Bilawal said the committee had representation of all the political parties and its all members had worked very hard and made 29 amendments in the Zainab Alert bill. The government should immediately introduce the bill in the parliament, he added.

Zainab Alert, he said, was a post-facto bill with a limited scope for Islamabad only, while all the provincial assemblies would have to pass the same (for its implementation in the provinces). Further preventive steps would have to be taken to prevent the curse of child abuse, he added.

Special Secretary Foreign Affairs briefed the committee on severe human right violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) as well as the steps taken to highlight the same at international forums and before governments.

He said the existing situation in the IOK was the worst while sharing the report prepared by UN Human Rights Office on human rights violations across the globe.

The secretary said Pakistan was completely supporting the People of Kashmir politically and morally.

He apprised the committee with Pakistan's official stance which was to emphasize the world to resolve the issue of Kashmir in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

He said the government had taken up the issue internationally at all levels which were supported by China, Turkey and other countries.

He said the Kashmir issue had also been discussed in the UN General Assembly, and the Human Rights Commission. The American senators had also criticized the human right violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The committee directed that a detailed briefing on the steps taken by the government to deal with the human right violations in the IOK should be given to it in next meeting.

Acting Director General, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) briefed the committee on the prosecution of journalist Shahzaib Jillani. After investigation, most of the charges were deleted by the FIA from the first information report and the challan was submitted to the court, which deleted the remaining allegations, he said.

After detailed discussion, the committee recommended that the abuse of the sections 20 and 37 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 should be prevented.

It also recommended the agency to submit its half yearly report under section 49A of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 before the two houses of the parliament.

