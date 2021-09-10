National Assembly secretariat makes special security arrangements for joint sitting

National Assembly (NA) secretariat Friday has made special security arrangements for the joint sitting of the Parliament to be held on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :National Assembly (NA) secretariat Friday has made special security arrangements for the joint sitting of the Parliament to be held on Monday.

According to statement issued by the National Assembly secretariat, no visitor and guest of the ministers and parliamentarians will be allowed in the precincts of the Parliament House.

No security guard would be allowed in the precincts of the Parliament House.

To avoid congestion of vehicles, a shuttle service will ply between the Parliament Lodges, government hostel and the Parliament House to facilitate the members of the Parliament for the joint sitting.

The personal drivers of parliamentarians are required to park their vehicles at designated parking area and not to leave the vehicle un-attended.

Security staff of the Senate and National Assembly secretariat would be deployed with the vehicles to ply for pick and drop purpose of the members at Parliament Lodges and government hostel.

The members of the parliament are therefore, requested to extend full cooperation with security agencies.