UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Secretariat Makes Special Security Arrangements For Joint Sitting

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 11:16 PM

National Assembly secretariat makes special security arrangements for joint sitting

National Assembly (NA) secretariat Friday has made special security arrangements for the joint sitting of the Parliament to be held on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :National Assembly (NA) secretariat Friday has made special security arrangements for the joint sitting of the Parliament to be held on Monday.

According to statement issued by the National Assembly secretariat, no visitor and guest of the ministers and parliamentarians will be allowed in the precincts of the Parliament House.

No security guard would be allowed in the precincts of the Parliament House.

To avoid congestion of vehicles, a shuttle service will ply between the Parliament Lodges, government hostel and the Parliament House to facilitate the members of the Parliament for the joint sitting.

The personal drivers of parliamentarians are required to park their vehicles at designated parking area and not to leave the vehicle un-attended.

Security staff of the Senate and National Assembly secretariat would be deployed with the vehicles to ply for pick and drop purpose of the members at Parliament Lodges and government hostel.

The members of the parliament are therefore, requested to extend full cooperation with security agencies.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Parliament Vehicles Vehicle Government

Recent Stories

Cycling: Tour of Britain stage six results and ove ..

Cycling: Tour of Britain stage six results and overall standings

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Hopes Washington Will Be Briefed on Reason ..

Moscow Hopes Washington Will Be Briefed on Reason for Summoning US Ambassador - ..

6 minutes ago
 Businessmen delegation calls on Chief Collector Cu ..

Businessmen delegation calls on Chief Collector Customs Peshawar

6 minutes ago
 Chairman MTBC calls on AJK PM

Chairman MTBC calls on AJK PM

6 minutes ago
 US Charges Ex-Venezuela Official With 5.5 Ton Coca ..

US Charges Ex-Venezuela Official With 5.5 Ton Cocaine Smuggling - Justice Depart ..

23 minutes ago
 Farrukh describes Bilawal's criticism against PM I ..

Farrukh describes Bilawal's criticism against PM Imran as worthless

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.