The National Assembly Secretariat will hold a special function to mark International Day for Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), titled "Har Qadam Ham Qadam" here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The National Assembly Secretariat will hold a special function to mark International Day for Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), titled "Har Qadam Ham Qadam" here on Tuesday.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser will be the chief guest, while members of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Task Force, Executive Director STEP (Special Talent Exchange Programme) Atif Sheikh, representatives from social sector organizations including Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, UNDP, UFID and Akhuwat Foundation, besides Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) National Assembly Munaza Hassan are scheduled to attend the event, according to media wing of the NA Secretariat.

Since 1992, the day is marked on December 3 every year across the world, and this year it would be observed under the theme "Promoting the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership: taking action on the 2030 Development Agenda."