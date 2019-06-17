UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Sees Uproar Over Not Issuing Of Production Orders Of Zardari

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:33 PM

National Assembly sees uproar over not issuing of production orders of Zardari

Senior politicians belonging to the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have again failed to persuade Asad Qaiser, the speaker of the National Assembly (NA), for the issuance of the production orders of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari who has been detained by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi for investigation into the mega money laundering case

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) Senior politicians belonging to the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have again failed to persuade Asad Qaiser, the speaker of the National Assembly (NA), for the issuance of the production orders of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari who has been detained by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi for investigation into the mega money laundering case.The National Assembly on Monday saw uproar over not issuing of production orders of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardar.

Speaker NA Asad Qasir has asked opposition leaders to start debate on budget but most of the opposition members hold protest.

Several PPP leaders have regretted the decision of the speaker, who has asserted that an appropriate response was not given to him over the matter.Following the situation, PPP politicians, including Khurshid Shah, Sherry Rehman and former premier Raja Pervez Ashraf have convened an emergency meeting at the office of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Later NA speaker suspended the session till today Tuesday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Protest National Accountability Bureau Sherry Rehman Budget Rawalpindi Money Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

King of Jordan receives credentials of UAE Ambassa ..

21 minutes ago

KP businessmen demand to revise Axle load regime

3 minutes ago

Iran's Nuclear Blackmail List Must be Met With Inc ..

3 minutes ago

5-day oil painting workshop begins at Alhamra Art ..

3 minutes ago

Lebanese Security Service Arrests IS Militant for ..

3 minutes ago

US Keeps Blocking Reappointment of WTO Appellate B ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.