National Assembly sees uproar over not issuing of production orders of Zardari

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) Senior politicians belonging to the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have again failed to persuade Asad Qaiser, the speaker of the National Assembly (NA), for the issuance of the production orders of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari who has been detained by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi for investigation into the mega money laundering case.The National Assembly on Monday saw uproar over not issuing of production orders of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardar.

Speaker NA Asad Qasir has asked opposition leaders to start debate on budget but most of the opposition members hold protest.

Several PPP leaders have regretted the decision of the speaker, who has asserted that an appropriate response was not given to him over the matter.Following the situation, PPP politicians, including Khurshid Shah, Sherry Rehman and former premier Raja Pervez Ashraf have convened an emergency meeting at the office of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Later NA speaker suspended the session till today Tuesday.