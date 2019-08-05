UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Session Adjourned

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 07:04 PM

National Assembly was adjourned on Monday after a very brief sitting and reading of a statement by Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri about the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :National Assembly was adjourned on Monday after a very brief sitting and reading of a statement by Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri about the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Qasim Suri who was chairing the session told the house that a joint sitting of the Parliament would be called to discuss and devise a strategy against the India's condemnable step to end the independent status of Jammu and Kashmir and ongoing oppression against Kashmiris.

He said India had staged a drama and was dropping cluster bombs on the civilians living in Azad Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC).

He said the elected representatives of Pakistan rejected the steps taken by India and the whole nation was condemning the Indian aggression and change of status of Kashmir by India.

Suri adjourned the assembly to meet again on Thursday at 11 a.m.

