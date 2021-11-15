National Assembly session adjourned amid lack of quorum

The session of National Assembly was adjourned on Monday amid lack of quorum

A PPPP lawmaker Abudl Qadir Patel pointed out lack of quorum following which the chair directed for counting.

The quorum was found incomplete upon counting and the House was adjourned to meet again on November 16, 2021 at 11:00 am.

It is to mention that quorum was also pointed out by a PML-N lawmaker Barjees Tahir soon after the start of the sitting. The sitting remained suspend for few minutes but got completed upon counting.