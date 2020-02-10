National Assembly session adjourned due to lack of quorum

(@FahadShabbir)

The session of the National Assembly (NA) was adjourned on Monday due to lack of quorum. The NA session would meet again at 04.00 p.m. on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The session of the National Assembly (NA) was adjourned on Monday due to lack of quorum. The NA session would meet again at 04.00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Panel of Chairpersons, Imran Khattak adjourned the proceeding of the House after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member Abdul Qadir Patel pointed out the quorum.