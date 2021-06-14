National Assembly session adjourns till June 15

(@FahadShabbir)

The session of the National Assembly has been adjourned to meet again on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 3:00 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The session of the National Assembly has been adjourned to meet again on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 3:00 pm.

During the speech of Leader of the Opposition, Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Monday, the course of Assembly's hearing was suspended for a long time due to arguments between the opposition and the government members.

Finally, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser adjourned the session till tomorrow.