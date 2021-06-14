National Assembly Session Adjourns Till June 15
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:40 PM
The session of the National Assembly has been adjourned to meet again on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 3:00 pm
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The session of the National Assembly has been adjourned to meet again on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 3:00 pm.
During the speech of Leader of the Opposition, Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Monday, the course of Assembly's hearing was suspended for a long time due to arguments between the opposition and the government members.
Finally, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser adjourned the session till tomorrow.