National Assembly Session Commences Under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s Chairmanship
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The National Assembly session commenced on Wednesday at 11:40 a.m. under the chairmanship of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliament House.
The House was set to take up various agenda items, including calling attention notices, legislative business, motion, and others.
