National Assembly session commences under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s chairmanship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The National Assembly session commenced on Monday at 5:02 p.m. at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The House was set to take up various agenda items, including Question Hour, legislative business, calling attention notices, introduction of bills, and other matters.