National Assembly Session Commences Under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s Chairmanship
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The National Assembly session commenced on Monday at 5:02 p.m. at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.
The House was set to take up various agenda items, including Question Hour, legislative business, calling attention notices, introduction of bills, and other matters.
Recent Stories
Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..
PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..
PFUJ two days FEC meeting
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Turkmenistan's initiatives at 80th session of UNGA strengthen “Neutrality as a Global Value”2 minutes ago
-
RPO reviews security arrangements for celebrations of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)2 minutes ago
-
National Assembly session commences under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s chairmanship2 minutes ago
-
Speaker Awais Shah grieves over tragic Army helicopter crash2 minutes ago
-
CPEC Phase-II to boost FDI, create massive employment opportunities, enhance national exports: Daud ..2 minutes ago
-
Veteran actor Anwar Ali passes away after prolonged illness12 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh12 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker expresses deep grief over earthquake losses in Afghanistan12 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 28 kg of drugs worth Rs 107.1 million in 10 operations12 minutes ago
-
DC visits flooded affected areas along with parliamentarians22 minutes ago
-
Rescue, relief operations continue in Kot Momin22 minutes ago
-
200 buffaloes rescued from Chenab floodwaters in Muzaffargarh22 minutes ago