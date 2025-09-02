National Assembly Session Commences Under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s Chairmanship
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The National Assembly session commenced on Tuesday at 11:12 a.m. at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.
The House was set to take up various agenda items, including calling attention notices, introduction of bills, legislative business, motions, presentation of reports by standing committees, and points of order.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel
Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth
Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Assembly session commences under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s chairmanship8 minutes ago
-
All-out arrangements being employed to accommodate affectees:Minister18 minutes ago
-
Senator Sherry Rehman calls for comprehensive strategy beyond dams to tackle floods28 minutes ago
-
PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia affirms full resource utilization in Punjab’s historic flood relief effor ..38 minutes ago
-
MNAs from various parties praises PM Shahbaz Sharif’s impactful SCO summit visit48 minutes ago
-
Minimum wage law for workers to be strictly implemented: ADC48 minutes ago
-
Police apprehend 7 drug pushers, seize narcotics, weapons48 minutes ago
-
Head Muhammad Wala bridge closed due to high flood in river Chenab58 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara urges polio teams to ensure vaccination of every child1 hour ago
-
President condoles death of renowned actor Anwar Ali2 hours ago
-
August turns bloody as Indian forces claim six more Kashmiri lives in occupied valley: Report3 hours ago
-
Work to remove encroachments on riverbeds to begin soon: Musadik Malik11 hours ago