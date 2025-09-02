National Assembly session commences under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s chairmanship

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The National Assembly session commenced on Tuesday at 11:12 a.m. at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The House was set to take up various agenda items, including calling attention notices, introduction of bills, legislative business, motions, presentation of reports by standing committees, and points of order.