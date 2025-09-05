National Assembly session commences under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s chairmanship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The National Assembly session commenced on Friday at 11:24 a.m. at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The House was set to take up various agenda items, including Question Hour, calling attention notices, motions, laying of ordinances, presentation of reports by standing committees, legislative business, and points of order.