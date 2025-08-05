National Assembly session continues under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s chairmanship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The National Assembly session continued on Tuesday at 11:16 a.m. under the chairmanship of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliament House.

The second day of the session, dedicated to Private Members’ Day, is scheduled to take up various legislative and non-legislative agenda items, including bills, resolutions, and matters of public importance.

APP/rzr