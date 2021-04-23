UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Session Prorogued After Opposition's Protest

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 08:24 PM

The session of the National Assembly (NA) was prorogued on Friday without transacting its agenda due to the protest of the opposition lawmakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The session of the National Assembly (NA) was prorogued on Friday without transacting its agenda due to the protest of the opposition lawmakers.

During the proceedings of 4th sitting of 32nd session, the opposition lawmakers demanded before the Chair to allow them to speak on point of order rather than routine agenda. The Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said the House would proceed according to rules and they would be allowed to speak after the question hour. They said that lawmakers work hard and file questions and these should be taken first. After that, the opposition lawmakers gathered in front of the dais of the chair and protested during the proceedings.

After their continue protest, the Chair announced to prorogue the session sine die. Earlier, the National Assembly offered fateha for martyrs of Quetta terrorist attack and former IGP Nasir Durrani who passed away.

Responding to a question during the question hour, Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali told that there has been corruption worth billions of rupees in Kashmir Housing Society. He said the case is being sent to NAB for further action. However, majority of the questions also remained unaddressed due to the protest of opposition.

