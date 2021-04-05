National Assembly session prorogued due to lack of quorum

The National Assembly (NA) session on Monday prorogued due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Assembly (NA) session on Monday prorogued due to lack of quorum.

A Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Shahid Rehmani pointed out the quorum soon after the question hour following which the chair ordered the count.

The chair suspended the proceedings as attendance of lawmakers was found less than the required strength. The proceedings resumed around 1845 hours but the quorum was found incomplete and the session was prorogued sine die.

Due to quorum issue, the house did not consider seven government bills, two calling attention notices and many reports of standing committees, a statutory report and a motion of thanks.