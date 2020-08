(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Session of National Assembly was prorogued sine die on Monday after concluding its business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Session of National Assembly was prorogued sine die on Monday after concluding its business.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser read the prorogation order, signed by President Dr Arif Alvi.