National Assembly session prorogued sine die

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The session of National Assembly was prorogued sine die on Thursday after concluding its business.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri read the prorogation order soon after the start of the proceeding.

The session was summoned on the opposition's requisition to discuss increasing inflation specially food inflation, price hike in petroleum products, gas and electricity.