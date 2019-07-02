National Assembly session requisitioned

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Ninety two legislators on Tuesday requisitioned National Assembly session to discuss the effects of the budget on the common man and economy.

According to letter sent to Speaker National Assembly, the session was requisitioned under clause (3) of the Article 54 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.