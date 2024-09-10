Open Menu

National Assembly Session Starts

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 12:30 PM

National Assembly session starts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) National Assembly session on Tuesday started at 11:39 am with the recitation of the Holy Quran, Naat and National Anthem.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chairs the session.

The House would take up agenda items including Calling Attention Notices, Introduction of Bills, Motion under Rule 259, Resolutions and matters other than Points of Order.

