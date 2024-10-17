National Assembly Session Starts
Published October 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The National Assembly session on Thursday started with the recitation of the Holy Quran, Naat and National Anthem.
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chairs the session.
The House would take up agenda items including Questions, Calling Attention Notices, Introduction of Bills, Motion of Thanks and matters other than Points of Order.
