National Assembly Session Starts

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The National Assembly session on Friday started with the recitation of the Holy Quran, Naat and National Anthem.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chairs the session. The House would take up agenda items including Questions, Calling Attention Notices and Legislative business.

More Stories From Pakistan