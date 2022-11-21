National Assembly session starts at 1822 hrs

The National Assembly (NA) session on Monday started at 1822 hours under the chair of Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The National Assembly (NA) session on Monday started at 1822 hours under the chair of Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The meeting of lower house of the parliament started with recitation of verses from the holy Quran, Naat and National Anthem.

It was started one hour and twenty two minutes late from its schedule time of 1700 hours.