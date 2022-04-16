National Assembly session starts with NCM against deputy speaker on agenda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The National Assembly session started here on Saturday at 12:36.p.m with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quraan, mainly two items on the agenda including a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri and the election of a new Speaker of the House after the resignation of Asad Qaiser.

Presiding officer Ayaz Sadiq is in the chair.