National Assembly Session Starts With NCM Against Deputy Speaker On Agenda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2022 | 01:06 PM

National Assembly session starts with NCM against deputy speaker on agenda

The National Assembly session started here on Saturday at 12:36.p.m with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quraan, mainly two items on the agenda including a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri and the election of a new Speaker of the House after the resignation of Asad Qaiser

Presiding officer Ayaz Sadiq is in the chair.

