National Assembly session to be held from June 5 to August 13: Dr Babar Awan

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Tuesday said a summary had been sent to hold the session of the National Assembly from June 5 to August 13

Talking to media here, he said it was symbolically and constitutionally important that Parliament should complete its number of mandatory sittings.

He said he had talked to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Speaker National Assembly about meeting the constitutional requirement of mandatory sittings.

He said a summary had been sent after consultation in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and according to that summary the session of the National Assembly will begin from June 5 . Before the session at 4 pm, the assembly's Business Advisory Committee comprising the government and opposition members will meet to decide agenda of the session.

It will be a marathon session, most probably the longest in the history of the country as it would continue till August 13.

During this session, budget will be introduced besides undertaking of legislative business including amendments in the anti money laundering act. Previously the bill for amendment in the act was put before the Parliament but lapsed as it could not be passed from one of the two houses.

Joint session of the Parliament will also be held, he told.

Dr Babar Awan said the Parliament will not only complete its mandatory sittings but would also legislate and take decisions in the interest of the people.

There was no question of leaving any constitutional vacuum in the working of the Parliament, he added.