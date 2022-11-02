UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Session To Be Held On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 08:15 PM

National Assembly session to be held on Thursday

The National Assembly session is going to be held on Thursday in the Parliament House to deal with a variety of legislative business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The National Assembly session is going to be held on Thursday in the Parliament House to deal with a variety of legislative business.

According to the 'order of the day' issued by the NA Secretariat on Wednesday, calling attention notices, legislative business, periodical reports of the standing committees' presentations, annual reports, and matters other than point of orders would be part of the meeting.

Pakistan

