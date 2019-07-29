National Assembly session to continue till Aug 9

The Business Advisory Committee of National Assembly on Monday decided to continue the current session till August 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The Business Advisory Committee of National Assembly on Monday decided to continue the current session till August 9.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser chaired the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee here at the Parliament House.

Suggestions were sought from the members of the committee about the agenda for the session.

It was decided that the NA session would not be held for two days on July 30 and 31 due to the conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

Thursday would be a private members day while discussion on important national issues would be held and legislative business would also be taken up during the session.