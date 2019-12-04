National Assembly session to continue till December 20

(@imziishan)

The House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly on Wednesday decided to continue the current session of the National Assembly till December 20, 2019

The committee met in Parliament House with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair and discussed the business and timetable for the session of the National Assembly.

The agenda and ways and means to run the proceedings of the current session of the National Assembly were also discussed.

It was further decided that apart from government and private members business, matters of public importance would be discussed.

The committee also decided to take up address of the President to the Parliament for discussion.

The meeting was attended by ministers Pervez Khattak, Asad Umer, Dr. Shireen M. Mazari, ljaz Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Ali Muhammad Khan, MNAs Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Riaz Fatyana, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Rubina Irfan, Agha Hassan Baloch, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ch. Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and senior officers of the National Assembly Secretariat.