National Assembly Session To Continue Till Feb 17

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:11 PM

National Assembly session to continue till Feb 17

The House Business Advisory Committee in its meeting held at Parliament House on Thursday decided to continue session of the National Assembly till February 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The House Business Advisory Committee in its meeting held at Parliament House on Thursday decided to continue session of the National Assembly till February 17.

The committee met with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in the chair to discuss the business and timetable for the 19th session of the National Assembly.

The agenda and ways and means to run the proceedings of the current session of the National Assembly were discussed.

During the session, apart from government and private members business, matters of public importance would be discussed.

It was unanimously decided that the house would discuss current grave situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and pass a resolution to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, ministers ljaz Ahmad Shah, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Azam Khan Swati, Ali Muhammad Khan, MNAs; Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, , Malik Aamir Dogar, Iqbal Muhammad Ali, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ch. Barjees Tahir, Murtaza Javed Abassi, Khurrum Dastgir and Riaz Hussain Pirzada.

