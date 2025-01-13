National Assembly session to continue till January 24

The House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly, chaired by Acting Speaker Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, on Monday and discussed the agenda and duration of the 12th session of the National Assembly

The committee decided to continue the current session until January 24, ensuring the completion of legislative and other parliamentary business.

It was also agreed that the meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will commence at 2:00 PM.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, as well as Members of the National Assembly, including Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Nuzhat Sadiq, Syed Naveed Qamar, Syeda Shehla Raza, Syed Hafeezuddin, and Khalid Hussain Magsi.

Other participants included Zartaj Gul, Malik Amir Dogar, Noor Alam Khan, and Gul Asghar Khan, who discussed matters related to the session's proceedings and legislative priorities.