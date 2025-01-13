National Assembly Session To Continue Till January 24
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 06:56 PM
The House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly, chaired by Acting Speaker Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, on Monday and discussed the agenda and duration of the 12th session of the National Assembly
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly, chaired by Acting Speaker Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, on Monday and discussed the agenda and duration of the 12th session of the National Assembly.
The committee decided to continue the current session until January 24, ensuring the completion of legislative and other parliamentary business.
It was also agreed that the meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will commence at 2:00 PM.
The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, as well as Members of the National Assembly, including Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Nuzhat Sadiq, Syed Naveed Qamar, Syeda Shehla Raza, Syed Hafeezuddin, and Khalid Hussain Magsi.
Other participants included Zartaj Gul, Malik Amir Dogar, Noor Alam Khan, and Gul Asghar Khan, who discussed matters related to the session's proceedings and legislative priorities.
Recent Stories
Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt orders su ..
DC Abbottabad for up-gradation of Shimla Hill Park
Court extends Bushra Bibi’s interim bail to Jan 23
National Assembly session to continue till January 24
Music evening organized
Aldar raises AED9 billion in sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit f ..
Swedish envoy calls on Azam Tarar
Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory
Divisional Public School BoG meets
Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 2024
Realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take
UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnersh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt orders suspension of deputy d ..2 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad for up-gradation of Shimla Hill Park2 minutes ago
-
Court extends Bushra Bibi’s interim bail to Jan 232 minutes ago
-
National Assembly session to continue till January 242 minutes ago
-
Music evening organized2 minutes ago
-
JUI-F to continue play its parliament role effectively: Fazlur Rehman18 minutes ago
-
Thieves steal tyres worth Rs 700,000 from shop18 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM for protection of rare forests, wildlife28 minutes ago
-
PTI founder, Bushra Bibi moves to IHC for acquittal in toshakhana-II case28 minutes ago
-
PWD reviews monthly performance of FWCs, field officers28 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah announces solar systems for Special Education Centers28 minutes ago
-
Swedish envoy calls on Azam Tarar13 minutes ago